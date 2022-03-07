No new fitness worries for Crewe ahead of clash with Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe have no new injury doubts ahead of the visit of Portsmouth.

The Railwaymen lost 3-1 at home to Wycombe on Saturday, their eighth loss in nine games.

Rio Adebisi (foot) is a long-term absentee but there could be better news with regards to Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket edging towards full fitness.

Billy Sass-Davies could play again this season having initially been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a blood clot on his calf.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has no concerns over the fitness of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Manchester City loanee has required on-pitch treatment in the last two games.

Both occasions saw physios look at Bazunu’s thigh but Cowley believes he is fine to keep his place.

Ronan Curtis is back for Pompey following a two-match ban but Reeco Hackett (knee) is out for the season.