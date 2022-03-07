Matt Penney pushing to start for Ipswich against Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Penney pushing to start for Ipswich against Lincoln

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 6:07 pm
Ipswich’s Matt Penney could start against Lincoln following an ankle knock. (Leila Coker/PA)
Ipswich's Matt Penney could start against Lincoln following an ankle knock. (Leila Coker/PA)

In-form Ipswich have no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Lincoln.

The Tractor Boys stretched their unbeaten run to seven with a win over Fleetwood at the weekend.

Boss Kieran McKenna welcomed Matt Penney back to the bench for the victory following an ankle issue and he could be pushing to start.

Lee Evans (knee) and Kyle Edwards (quad) remain sidelined.

Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright is in line to make his first-ever senior start.

The 23-year-old former Nottingham Forest stopper is expected to step in after first-choice Josh Griffiths suffered a head injury in the weekend win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Wright came off the bench to make his debut for the Imps and is likely to deputise at Portman Road.

Michael Appleton has no other injury worries and could stick with the outfield 10 which earned a rare victory last time out.

