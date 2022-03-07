Pieter De Villiers welcomes new trophy commemorating Massimo Cuttitta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pieter De Villiers welcomes new trophy commemorating Massimo Cuttitta

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 6:55 pm
Massimo Cuttitta died last year (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Scotland assistant coach Pieter De Villiers has welcomed the introduction of a new trophy commemorating Massimo Cuttitta.

Scotland and Italy will play for the newly-unveiled Cuttitta Cup for the first time in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match in Rome.

The trophy celebrates the life of Cuttitta, the former Italy captain and Scotland scrum coach who died of coronavirus 11 months ago at the age of 54.

“I met Massimo on the circuit,” said De Villiers. “What a man. He did a lot of brilliant work in Scotland and this will be a good tribute to him. Both teams will want to honour his legacy.”

Saturday’s match at Stadio Olimpico represents a chance for Scotland to make amends after suffering back-to-back defeats away to Wales and at home to France.

“We’d like to do better than in the past two games,” said De Villiers. “There was some disappointment there but there were also some good lessons and some good growth opportunities.

“As much as France were very good in terms of putting pressure on, we probably weren’t as good in terms of our territorial game and putting pressure on. That’s something the boys have discussed.

“We would like to be more balanced in terms of applying pressure and maintaining pressure and also finishing off our opportunities. There are good opportunities for growth for us.”

Scotland have added four players to their squad for the trip to Rome, with Jonny Gray returning from injury after missing the France game and Glen Young, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson all included for the first time in the tournament.

De Villiers is encouraged by the talent pool currently at the disposal of head coach Gregor Townsend and his staff.

“It’s been fantastic to see how our depth has grown over the past two seasons,” he said. “Players are in form with their clubs and they’re getting rewarded for that.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them taking their opportunities and showing us what they’ve been doing with their clubs.”

