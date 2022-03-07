Danni Wyatt hails Nat Sciver as best all-rounder in world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Danni Wyatt hails Nat Sciver as best all-rounder in world

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 10:02 pm
Danni Wyatt hailed “amazing” Nat Sciver as the best all-rounder in the world (Simon Marper/PA)
Danni Wyatt hailed “amazing” Nat Sciver as the best all-rounder in the world (Simon Marper/PA)

Danni Wyatt hailed “amazing” Nat Sciver as the best all-rounder in the world ahead of England’s second match of the Women’s World Cup against the West Indies on Wednesday.

Sciver struck a stunning century against Australia in the tournament opener but it proved to be in vain after England started their title defence with a 12-run defeat to Meg Lanning’s side.

England showed a marked improvement after failing to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month, pushing the top-ranked one-day international side to the final over on Saturday.

Sciver hit 109 from just 85 deliveries against Australia
Sciver hit 109 from just 85 deliveries against Australia (Nigel French/PA)

Sciver took two wickets before hitting 109 from just 85 deliveries, her second successive ODI century.

“Nat – I’ve always said she’s the best all-rounder in the world,” Wyatt said.

“Just the way she goes about her business, I always look up to Nat in training and matches and she’s always so calm and cool, which spreads around the team and is what we need.

“The other night she bowled 10 overs, fielded – she was very busy at midwicket and extra cover and then went out and hit 100 off 80 balls so hopefully she can keep up her good run of form and she’s just amazing.

“I saw her yesterday, she’s still as cool as a cucumber, very calm is our Natty, nothing seems to faze her, but she’s ready to go again.”

Wyatt insisted England have a plan for the West Indies batting line up
Wyatt insisted England have a plan for the West Indies batting line up (Steven Paston/PA)

The West Indies surprised hosts New Zealand in the first match of the tournament with a three-run victory in Tauranga and Wyatt expects a difficult match.

“They’ve got some great hitters in their team and they’ve got a great bowling attack as well. So we’ll sit down and go through what we’re going to come up against,” the England batter said.

“Look at their bowling, look at their batting as well and just go out there like we did the other day, nice and calm, everyone knows their role and just go out there and have fun and see if we can get those two points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal