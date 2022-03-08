Football rumours: Man Utd facing striker exodus that includes Cristiano Ronaldo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Man Utd facing striker exodus that includes Cristiano Ronaldo

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 8:03 am
Could Cristiano Ronaldo be on his way out of Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are facing a “striker exodus” which most notably includes superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. Also on the list is Marcus Rashford, 24, Edinson Cavani, 35, and Anthony Martial, 26. According to the paper, Rashford is being monitored by Paris St Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, 23.

Chelsea and Manchester City are eyeing up RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku, the Daily Express reports via Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old Frenchman has been valued at around £62m by his current club.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli in action
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has responded to Liverpool transfer rumours by saying he wants to remain at the Gunners for his “whole life” and fight for trophies. The Liverpool Echo wrote that speculation around the 20-year-old’s future intensified after Jurgen Klopp called him an “outstanding player”, adding: “We will talk about this player in the future”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says that 10 serious buyers have emerged as potential purchasers for Chelsea. Among them is a Saudi private consortium, led by Saudi Media, New York Jets owner Robert ‘Woody’ Johnson. The club is valued at £3 billion by Blues owner  Roman Abramovich.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford warms up on the pitch ahead of the Premier League match
Marcus Rashford: 90Min also carries speculation about the 24-year-old striker, reporting that Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are among the clubs monitoring him as he considers his future at Manchester United.

Eden Hazard: The Spanish outlet Defensa Central reports that Newcastle have opened talks with Real Madrid over a move for the 31-year-old Belgium playmaker.

