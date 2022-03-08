Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed, the PA news agency understands.

The Ukraine football authorities made a request to FIFA last week to postpone the game, which is scheduled for March 24 at Hampden.

The world governing body is expected to confirm the postponement soon.

The winners of the game were scheduled to meet Wales or Austria in a play-off final on March 29.

Hampden Park will host Scotland’s play-off semi-final (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Football Association has been in regular contact with both FIFA and UEFA since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to discuss both the play-off game and a women’s World Cup qualifier between the two countries, which is scheduled for April 8.

Scotland captains Andy Robertson and Rachel Corsie last week expressed their solidarity with Ukraine’s footballers.

The men’s team are also due to host Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on June 7 but their World Cup play-off looks likely to be moved to that month.

Scotland are also due to play the Republic of Ireland plus a double header against Armenia in June’s Nations League schedule.