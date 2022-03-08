Great Britain face tough battle to reach wheelchair curling final in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain face tough battle to reach wheelchair curling final in Beijing

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 3:05 pm
Great Britain have dropped to seventh in the standings (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Great Britain face a battle to qualify for the semi-finals of the wheelchair curling after mixed results on day four of the Winter Paralympics.

Skip Hugh Nibloe, Gregor Ewan, David Melrose, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Gary Smith boosted their chances with a 10-5 victory over Estonia on Tuesday morning.

But they then suffered a 6-4 defeat to Sweden in the evening session to drop to seventh in the standings, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Great Britain fought back from 6-0 down to trail 6-3 in the final end and were lying three, before two of their stones were taken out by Sweden’s hammer.

Scott Meenagh made it back-to-back top-10 finishes in the biathlon as he equalled his best Paralympic result in the middle distance event.

Meenagh matched his result in Saturday’s sprint biathlon by finishing ninth in a time of 33 minutes, 11.7 seconds, with team-mate Callum Deboys down in 18th.

“That was a really fun race today, I enjoyed every moment of it,” Meenagh said.

Scott Meenagh
Scott Meenagh on the shooting range in the middle distance sitting para biathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre (IOC/OIS handout/PA)

“There was a lot of misses out there which kept it very competitive. (I’m) disappointed to have joined the group with all those misses, but that’s biathlon.

“I felt like I skied really well and kept myself in the race right up until the very last lap and I think – for me – that all I can ask for is just to be in the conversation.

“The sun’s out and I really enjoyed it, feeling pretty inspired for the last couple of races out here in Beijing.”

