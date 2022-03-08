Scott Brown leaves Aberdeen to ‘focus on his coaching development’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown has left Aberdeen to pursue coaching opportunities in a move which looks like bringing down the curtain on his playing career.

The 36-year-old joined the Dons on a two-year contract last summer to team up with his former Hibernian team-mate Stephen Glass in a player/coach role.

The former Celtic skipper was handed the team captaincy – Joe Lewis retained the club captain role – and was a regular starter for most of the season.

But new manager Jim Goodwin made it clear that Brown would have to focus on playing after the Irishman took over from the sacked Glass last month, with coaching opportunities limited.

Brown was interviewed by St Mirren for the manager’s job that Goodwin had left behind before Stephen Robinson got that role and the former Scotland captain has now come to a deal with the club to terminate his contract.

Aberdeen announced the agreement would allow Brown “to focus on his coaching development with a view to taking the first steps in his managerial career when an opportunity arises”.

In a statement released by the Dons, Brown said: “I would like to take this opportunity to firstly thank the board at Aberdeen and, of course, Stephen Glass and his backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching.

“I’d also like to thank all my team-mates and the great staff both at Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

“I know I was only in the north east for a short period, but the fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support.

“Aberdeen is a huge club and I know there is a real determination from all to deliver success both on and off the pitch. I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Aberdeen’s comment came from director of football Steven Gunn, rather than Goodwin.

Gunn said: “When Scott arrived at the club, we understood his desire to begin his transition into a coaching role and we were clear we would help wherever possible.

“Scott has been an outstanding asset to us in the last 11 months and his contributions, both on and off the pitch, have been invaluable.

“I’ve no doubt he will bring the same desire, determination and will to win that he has demonstrated throughout his career when he embarks on this next chapter.”

A club statement added: “All at Aberdeen FC would like to thank Scott for his contribution during his time with the club. We wish him all the very best in his future career.”

Brown won 22 major trophies with Celtic and played 55 times for Scotland during his career.

The midfielder made 33 appearances for the Dons, including one under Goodwin.

Brown missed the former St Mirren manager’s first two games in charge through a hamstring injury and started in the 2-0 defeat by Hearts before being rested for Saturday’s defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.