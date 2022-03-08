International Women’s Day and KP remembers Warne – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 8, 2022, 6:37 pm Nicola Adams, Vicky Wright and Eileen Gu, l-r, were among those marking International Women’s Day ( Richard Sellers/Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8. Celebrating International Women’s Day Women have achieved incredible feats in several areas, including sports. Here's a tribute to each and every woman who is incredible in her own way and an inspiration for many!#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/L7WrInRSDr— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2022 The differences that make them unique. The similarities that make them a team. Every aspect that makes them women.Happy International Women’s Day. #IWD2022 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/5WccHGKDiu— Team GB (@TeamGB) March 8, 2022 Happy #InternationalWomensDay 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/rtOZTaaQDK— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 8, 2022 Celebrating our brilliant @Lionesses on International Women's Day!#IWD2022 | #BreakTheBias pic.twitter.com/hoDVxgbvdL— England (@England) March 8, 2022 #InternationalWomensDay 😆 ♀ pic.twitter.com/Bxn2Bh3U0n— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) March 8, 2022 'Break the bias. Join the revolution.'In celebration of #InternationalWomensDay 2022, City's women's team have come together to deliver a powerful message 💙⬇️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Kl6cDNyDJL— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 8, 2022 👊 ⛷ FEARLESS 🥌 ✊Happy International Women’s Day from Beijing! #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/nGLTufXfWN— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 8, 2022 🏴 #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/kkjD7VHCNg— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 8, 2022 Happy International Women's Day! #IWD2022Time for @NW_Thunder's first training session of the trip at @ICCAcademy 💪🇦🇪 #LancsinDubai | @Hilton pic.twitter.com/CyKC9g3045— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) March 8, 2022 🗣 Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley on #InternationalWomensDay.⚫️⚪️#IWD // #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/iWlUfFDmFR— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 8, 2022 It's time to #BreakTheBias.On #IWD2022, we're celebrating the women of @AstonMartinF1 and those across the motorsport industry.Stay tuned to hear from these inspirational women throughout the day.#WeClimbTogether pic.twitter.com/P41HNURfg8— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 8, 2022 🙅♂️⚒🙅♀️This #InternationalWomensDay we’re crossing our arms to show solidarityWe want an inclusive world. It’s time to #BreakTheBias pic.twitter.com/Xgu3o4NkhD— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 8, 2022 On #IWD2022 I chaired the first DAA Commission meeting of the year under the new Presidency of the @fia.I’m breaking the bias by not letting my gender or my disability stop me from being the very best version of myself. I am proud to be a female in motorsport.#breakthebias pic.twitter.com/N0COR6eA3G— Nathalie McGloin (@nathaliemcgloin) March 8, 2022 G⚽️AL OF THE DAY💜 @claudiaapinaa #MORETHANEMPOWERMENT #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/xqwXvv150G— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2022 Happy International Women’s Day 💙 #IWD2022 https://t.co/NbyLEqKxj3— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) March 8, 2022 Soy muy afortunado de haber crecido rodeado de mujeres admirables. Sin ellas, sin su apoyo incondicional y sin todo lo que me han enseñado, no sería la persona que soy hoy. GRACIAS!! Feliz día de la Mujer!!–#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/nOZ8UZfZBo— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 8, 2022 Happy International Women's Day to all the amazing females out there who inspire daily 😁 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/t14fKgFDtL— Vicky Wright (@VickyWright14) March 8, 2022 To every little girl with a dream and for every woman with a goal. ✨If she believes it, she can be it. #IWD2022 | #StrongerTogether | #WomenInSport | #BreakTheBias | #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/fbAKvOPFL6— Olympics (@Olympics) March 8, 2022 Football Harry Kane was looking for more of the same. Top performance tonight. Standards we know we’re capable of reaching. Gotta go on a run now. 💪 pic.twitter.com/58EM28OmEZ— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 7, 2022 Goals galore. 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ #PL goals were scored in February…Which one was the best? pic.twitter.com/4mmZIQWlbK— Premier League (@premierleague) March 8, 2022 The Champions League turned the clock back. 🎩 Messi genius on this day in 2011.#UCL pic.twitter.com/9WnkMzmRBr— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2022 West Brom remembered Laurie Cunningham. Today, we remember the legendary Laurie Cunningham on what would have been his 66th birthday.An icon we'll never forget. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4h4PoeylSi— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 8, 2022 And West Ham Dylan Tombides. Dylan Tombides would have been 28 today.Happy Birthday Dylan, you'll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Nno6UySSJD— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 8, 2022 What a shot! 🏟️ Fußball Arena München, MunichBayern 🆚 Salzburg: tell us what will happen here tonight…#UCL pic.twitter.com/tqmtOSa6NJ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2022 Cricket KP remembered Shane Warne. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/y9Q8ltWxF8— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 8, 2022 Tidy spell. Extraordinary figures in the morning session from Jason Holder 🔥West Indies have England 57/4 at lunch.#WTC23 | #WIvENG | https://t.co/71mXRNwEon pic.twitter.com/TcQOw5n3yP— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2022 Happy birthday Sir Viv. CWI President Ricky Skerritt presents a surprise birthday cake to @ivivianrichards made by Vanilla Orchid Bakery Antigua as the celebrations continue for the Master Blaster. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/AhaPz9LbX3— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 8, 2022 Stuart Broad was in a happy mood following Forest’s win. Absolutely superb 🔥 https://t.co/8v3MoEvzLk— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 8, 2022 Now that’s some tie isn’t it You Reds 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/JDT3Oe74xc— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 8, 2022 Formula One Warning: Cute content. Welcome home Kenya 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Tt91JzaYz7— Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) March 8, 2022 McLaren looked back. A 1-2 finish for the team in Melbourne #OnThisDay in 1998. 🇦🇺Mika Häkkinen crossed the line in first place with David Coulthard following behind in second. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aFq0h5FEEU— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 8, 2022 Already a subscriber? 