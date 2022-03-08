Ryan Hardie helps Plymouth maintain play-off push with win over AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play-off hopefuls Plymouth made it back-to-back 2-0 League One home wins with victory over AFC Wimbledon at Home Park.

Argyle took a 29th-minute lead thanks to the combination of in-form playmaker Danny Mayor and top scorer Ryan Hardie.

Midfielder Mayor’s astute ball found striker Hardie in space in front of goal and he took a touch before smashing home his 17th of the season.

Argyle started the second half as they finished the first with skipper Joe Edwards having two shots in succession blocked and a goalmouth scramble, started by Hardie, cleared by the Dons defence.

That pressure soon told as Niall Ennis broke down the left and threaded the ball through the penalty area to the far post where incoming Ryan Broom assuredly side-footed home after 61 minutes.

A minute earlier, home keeper Michael Cooper made a superb diving save to turn striker Sam Cosgrove’s close-range angled drive from the right around his post.