Ryan Barnett gets the point for Solihull Moors

Ryan Barnett’s screamer earned Solihull Moors a 3-3 draw against National League play-off rivals Notts County.

A handball decision allowed Andrew Dallas to give Moors an early lead from the penalty spot but the lead lasted only 11 minutes as Ruben Rodrigues levelled with a neat finish.

Zak Brunt hit the post for County and another Solihull penalty was overruled by the assistant referee as it remained 1-1 at the break.

Mark Ellis had a goal disallowed for Solihull and the lively Alex Lacey headed County in front – but there was plenty of drama still to come.

Dallas equalised after good work by Joe Sbarra and James Clarke but County immediately restored their advantage as Rodrigues also scored his second from Kyle Wootton’s through-ball.

Barnett had the final say, though, firing home from long range after a short corner to earn a point.