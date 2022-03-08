Late Kevin Holt spot-kick keeps Partick in the promotion picture By Press Association March 8, 2022, 9:53 pm Kevin Holt scored Partick’s winner from the penalty spot (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kevin Holt converted a late penalty as Partick Thistle beat Queen of the South 1-0 in the cinch Championship. The lowly visitors had the best first-half chances with Holt clearing Josh Debayo’s header off the line. Ruari Paton also had a free header six yards out but was unable to keep his effort down. Partick went close when Joshua Rae denied Juan Alegria’s powerful header with a superb save. Alex Jakubiak fizzed a shot wide before Partick grabbed a goal eight minutes from time that takes them within six points of leaders Arbroath. There was a tangle in the box and Holt kept his cool to fire home his sixth goal of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close