Late Kevin Holt spot-kick keeps Partick in the promotion picture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Holt converted a late penalty as Partick Thistle beat Queen of the South 1-0 in the cinch Championship.

The lowly visitors had the best first-half chances with Holt clearing Josh Debayo’s header off the line.

Ruari Paton also had a free header six yards out but was unable to keep his effort down.

Partick went close when Joshua Rae denied Juan Alegria’s powerful header with a superb save.

Alex Jakubiak fizzed a shot wide before Partick grabbed a goal eight minutes from time that takes them within six points of leaders Arbroath.

There was a tangle in the box and Holt kept his cool to fire home his sixth goal of the season.