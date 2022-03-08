Exeter rocket up League Two table by beating Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter rocket up League Two table by beating Swindon

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 9:55 pm
Jevani Brown scored Exeter’s opener (Mike Egerton/PA)
Exeter climbed from eighth to third in a congested League Two with a convincing 3-1 win over promotion rivals Swindon at St James Park.

First-half goals from Jevani Brown and Jonathan Grounds set the Exiles on their way and Matt Jay scored a late third before Jack Payne’s consolation.

Swindon started the better of the two teams, but it was Exeter that shocked the Robins by taking the lead with their first real attempt.

It came after 17 minutes when Josh Key’s cross was cleared as far as Brown and he showed great feet before lashing a shot in off the post from 12 yards.

Grounds made it 2-0 after 26 minutes when Archie Collins’ corner found its way to him at the back post and he stabbed the ball over the line.

Exeter could have added more as they went on to dominate the half with Sam Stubbs failing to convert twice from Collins corners and Brown denied a second when he was played in on goal but Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott saved with his feet.

Wollacott saved well with his feet again to deny Pierce Sweeney, but Matt Jay made it 3-0 with nine minutes left when he finished off a lovely move involving Brown and Josh Key.

Payne pulled one back with a brilliant strike in stoppage time, but it was no more than a consolation for Swindon.

