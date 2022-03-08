Two goals in 10 minutes earn Wealdstone victory at Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half goals from Jack Cook and Rhys Browne earned Wealdstone a 2-0 win at Maidenhead in the National League.

The Stones came closest to opening the scoring in the first half, with Connor McAvoy heading Charles Clayden’s cross narrowly wide in the 14th minute.

After Alan Massey had gone close for Maidenhead with an ambitious long-range effort which went over the crossbar, the visitors took control with two goals in 10 minutes.

After Cook stabbed home Aaron Henry’s free-kick in the 65th minute, Brown doubled the advantage with an accurate finish from the edge of the box to ensure a fourth away win of the season and move Wealdstone to within nine points of 20th-placed Aldershot.