Sunderland hit back to beat Fleetwood and keep play-off hopes alive

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:01 pm
Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton was on target in the home win (PA)
Sunderland's Elliot Embleton was on target in the home win (PA)

Three second-half goals lifted Sunderland up to fifth in Sky Bet League One as they came from behind to beat struggling Fleetwood 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Elliot Embleton levelled things up 10 minutes after half-time before substitute Luke O’Nien hit the second goal with eight minutes to go.

And Jack Clarke’s thunderbolt in stoppage-time extended the unbeaten run to four matches to push Fleetwood closer to the bottom four.

Ellis Harrison’s predatory strike in the 28th minute after a poor mistake at the back from the hosts had put Fleetwood, now without a win in 10 matches, in the driving seat.

Harrison’s seventh of the season was secured when he drilled into the bottom corner after Bailey Wright made a mess of a routine backpass.

Sunderland, who introduced Jermain Defoe and Lynden Gooch from the bench, controlled much of the second half.

And when Embleton turned in the equaliser from close range after Cairns could only parry Clarke’s initial drive, Sunderland went for it.

Even though Danny Andrew forced Anthony Patterson into a flying save from a 25-yard free-kick and Gerard Garner was denied too, Sunderland pushed on in the hope of finding the winner.

It arrived with eight minutes remaining when O’Nien latched on to Defoe’s blocked shot and rolled beyond Cairns.

And after Zak Jules had been sent off following his second caution with two minutes remaining, Clarke struck the brilliant third to seal the points.

