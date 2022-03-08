Bristol Rovers close in on play-off places with win at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins revived Bristol Rovers’ play-off hopes as they beat Crawley 2-1.

Rovers had won one of their last three games but victory moved them within two points of the play-off places.

Substitute Jake Hessenthaler pulled a 69th-minute goal back for Crawley, who have now won only two of their last 13 home matches.

Rovers boss Joey Barton went into the game demanding a much-improved display after describing his side as “nowhere near our best” in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newport.

The Gas almost suffered an early shock when defensive slackness allowed skipper George Francomb to have a sight of goal but he shot over.

Rovers keeper James Belshaw thwarted Ashley Nadesan before Anderson forced veteran keeper Glenn Morris to parry his low shot after being set up by Collins.

Anderson raced through on a pass from Antony Evans to give Rovers the lead after 41 minutes, slipping an angled shot under keeper Morris.

The Reds lived dangerously as Collins’ attempted lob went over before Elliot Anderson headed over.

Rovers extended their lead after a swift counter-attack in the 65th minute ended with Collins scoring his 11th goal in 21 games.

Fit-again Hessenthaler struck to make it 2-1 four minutes later, glancing in a corner, but the hosts failed to find an equaliser.