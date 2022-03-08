Bristol Rovers close in on play-off places with win at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers close in on play-off places with win at Crawley

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:03 pm
Harry Anderson was on target for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Goals from Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins revived Bristol Rovers’ play-off hopes as they beat Crawley 2-1.

Rovers had won one of their last three games but victory moved them within two points of the play-off places.

Substitute Jake Hessenthaler pulled a 69th-minute goal back for Crawley, who have now won only two of their last 13 home matches.

Rovers boss Joey Barton went into the game demanding a much-improved display after describing his side as “nowhere near our best” in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newport.

The Gas almost suffered an early shock when defensive slackness allowed skipper George Francomb to have a sight of goal but he shot over.

Rovers keeper James Belshaw thwarted Ashley Nadesan before Anderson forced veteran keeper Glenn Morris to parry his low shot after being set up by Collins.

Anderson raced through on a pass from Antony Evans to give Rovers the lead after 41 minutes, slipping an angled shot under keeper Morris.

The Reds lived dangerously as Collins’ attempted lob went over before Elliot Anderson headed over.

Rovers extended their lead after a swift counter-attack in the 65th minute ended with Collins scoring his 11th goal in 21 games.

Fit-again Hessenthaler struck to make it 2-1 four minutes later, glancing in a corner, but the hosts failed to find an equaliser.

