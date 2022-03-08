Altrincham put five past struggling Weymouth By Press Association March 8, 2022, 10:09 pm Matty Kosylo scored Altrincham’s first two goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Weymouth (Ian Hodgson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Altrincham blitzed Weymouth 5-0 for their biggest National League win of the season. The Robins were four goals clear at the break after Matty Kosylo had put them 2-0 ahead inside 15 minutes. Jake Cooper headed home his first Altrincham goal after 27 minutes. Altrincham, who had won 4-1 at Weymouth in November, extended their lead on the stroke of half-time through Ryan Colclough. Relgation-haunted Weymouth conceded a fifth two minutes from time when Dan Mooney rounded off an excellent team move. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Alan Sheehan highlights Luton’s togetherness after victory at Coventry Elijah Adebayo improves Luton’s play-off hopes with winning goal at Coventry Harry Kane bags brace as five-star Tottenham hammer struggling Everton St Duthus and Halkirk United shine to reach North Caledonian Cup final