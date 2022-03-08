Bournemouth’s automatic promotion bid dented by Peterborough draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth’s automatic promotion bid dented by Peterborough draw

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:13 pm
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker saw his side held by Peterborough (Adam Davy/PA)
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker saw his side held by Peterborough (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Marriott’s fourth goal of the season helped Peterborough earn a rare away point as the bottom club put another dent in Bournemouth’s automatic promotion hopes with a 1-1 draw.

Posh had lost 16 of their 18 away games this season ahead of their daunting trip to the south coast.

But Marriott’s strike on the half-hour, cancelled out by Ryan Christie effort in the second half, turned the form table upside down.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was free to take his place in the dugout while he awaits punishment from the FA for his sending off in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Preston.

Parker handed January signing Siriki Dembele a starting berth against the club he left for £1million in January.

Posh made six changes from Friday’s defeat at Huddersfield as manager Grant McCann tried to arrest their dreadful away run.

McCann’s last win in charge of Hull was at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth, looking to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Preston, dominated possession in the first half but were wasteful in front of goal.

The hosts carved the first of numerous good chances after only two minutes.

Posh old boy Dembele cut in from the left before picking out Christie on the edge of the penalty area and the Scotland international curled his shot wide.

Marriott gave the hosts a scare a minute later by racing in behind the Bournemouth defence and shooting into the arms of Mark Travers.

Bournemouth came close again in the 10th minute when lovely interplay between Todd Cantwell and Dominic Solanke resulted in the latter failing to hit the target.

Defender Nat Phillips then blazed over from a Christie corner as the Peterborough goal continued to lead a charmed life.

Philip Billing should have done better in the 27th minute when a Christie cross was cushioned down by Solanke and the Dane smashed his shot high over the crossbar.

The home side were made to pay for their wastefulness when Joe Ward slid his pass through the legs of Lloyd Kelly for Marriott to fire into the bottom corner.

Bournemouth’s first shot on target came five minutes before half-time when Billing’s effort was saved at the near post by David Cornell.

Kelly then headed over from Christie corner in first-half stoppage time.

But it was 1-1 seven minutes after the re-start as Christie finished neatly after driving into the penalty area.

It was the 70th goal Peterborough had conceded in the league this season but the closest Bournemouth came to a winner was Billing’s curling effort wide.

In fact, it needed a heroic block from Kelly three minutes from time to keep out Ward’s goal-bound effort and deny Peterborough a dramatic late winner.

The point moved Bournemouth back into second place but still left Parker frustrated.

