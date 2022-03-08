Super-sub Jon Dadi Bodvarsson snatches Bolton a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Super-sub Jon Dadi Bodvarsson snatches Bolton a point

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:15 pm
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson earned Bolton a point (Simon Marper/PA)
Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Bolton a point in a 1-1 draw with Morecambe.

Cole Stockton’s 41st-minute strike threatened to earn the Shrimps a first-ever win over the hosts, but Icelandic striker Bodvarsson netted for a second successive game in the third minute of time added on.

Striker Stockton had gone five games without a goal since scoring his 21st of the season in last month’s controversial reverse fixture.

His 22nd was a tap-in after Dylan Connolly harried defender George Johnston into a mistake.

Bolton had dominated to that point, with Dion Charles hitting the crossbar and putting another good chance wide of Trevor Carson’s right-hand post.

A fiery encounter on the pitch was replicated on the touchline, with manager Derek Adams collecting a booking from referee Chris Sarginson.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt escaped a similar punishment for appearing to shove his opposite number as fourth official Aaron Jackson struggled to control the technical areas.

Morecambe, who remain in the bottom four, were denied what looked a blatant penalty early in the second half.

But they held out under intense pressure until Bodvarsson came to the rescue of the play-off chasing Trotters.

