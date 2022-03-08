George Hirst bags brace as in-form Portsmouth cruise past Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Hirst bags brace as in-form Portsmouth cruise past Crewe

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:31 pm
Portsmouth’s George Hirst bagged a brace in the win at Crewe (Leila Coker/PA)
Portsmouth made it six wins from their last seven in impressive fashion at bottom club Crewe as two headers from George Hirst and a tap-in from Tyler Walker earned a 3-0 win.

Crewe’s dismal defending was soon exploited by Danny Cowley’s side with Hirst rising at the back stick to head home Connor Ogilvie’s cross for the third-minute opener.

Walker should have added a second after Dave Richards parried Ronan Curtis’ free-kick but he side-footed the loose ball straight at the Crewe keeper.

However, he could hardly miss as Crewe crumbled again under more pressure when Sean Raggett’s deflected shot was gloved by Richards into the path of the loan frontman at the back post in the 31st minute.

After the restart, a piece of quality from Ogilvie was thwarted by a fine save from Richards as the winger latched onto a Curtis free-kick to strike a sweet volley.

Richards then beat out a Hirst effort but could do nothing about his downward header from another Ogilvie delivery, which bounced into the top of the net for Portsmouth’s third after 66 minutes.

Chris Long’s close-range effort came back off the underside of the bar amid a goalmouth melee before the Crewe striker squeezed a stoppage-time consolation under Gavin Bazuna’s legs from a tight angle.

