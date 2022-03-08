Matt Taylor enjoys 200th game in charge of Exeter with impressive win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Taylor celebrated his 200th game in charge of Exeter with a superb 3-1 win over promotion rivals Swindon.

Goals from Jevani Brown, Jonathan Grounds and Matt Jay put the Grecians in control before Jack Payne’s consolation strike in stoppage time for Swindon.

The win saw Exeter climb from eighth to third in Sky Bet League Two, with the Robins dropping out of the top seven.

“We looked bright, we looked energetic and, I’ve got to be honest, I think the extra day helped in terms of (playing on) Friday,” Taylor said.

“I thought we were excellent. We threatened their goal, we threatened their 18-yard box and put quality balls in and we got our rewards.

“There was an element of luck with the first goal, but we looked like we could hurt the opposition and there was a willingness to do what we needed out of possession.

“There was a slight deflection on the first goal, which may have wrong-footed their goalkeeper, but then we started to get field position. The first goal is always key at this level, but Browny is in such good form.

“I was pleased with the second goal because I’ve been asking the team and the staff to be more dangerous from set-pieces.

“The third goal was the best of the lot. We pressed them and won it back, played some good quality football and that’s two-in-two now for MJ. He’s in good form now and that goal at Mansfield was so important. But the rest of his game was outstanding tonight.”

Swindon boss Ben Garner was frustrated after his side had made a good start to the game.

“The first 15 minutes we started brilliantly,” he said. “We were very good, controlled the game and created opportunities and it was a really positive start.

“Then, in the next 10 minutes the whole game plan went out of the window.

“We conceded two very poor goals and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We huffed and puffed and tried to get ourselves back into the game but we couldn’t and we shot ourselves in the foot in that 10-minute period and that is what has cost us the game.

“We didn’t defend properly off set-plays tonight. We have been pretty good over the course of the season, we were excellent on Saturday and, for whatever reason tonight, we didn’t mark and compete well enough and Exeter do that well.

“In the second half, you stay at 2-0 and then Payney scores that wonderful goal. You have got two minutes to force an equaliser. Teams panic and have to stay in the game, but at three it has gone. Lots of bits to learn in there.

“We have to do much better on Saturday.”