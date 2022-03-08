Liam Manning pleased to see Troy Parrott’s hard work paying off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Manning pleased to see Troy Parrott’s hard work paying off

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:51 pm
Liam Manning praised Troy Parrott following his brace (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Liam Manning feels Troy Parrott finally got the rewards his efforts deserved after the young forward ended his long goal drought with a brace in MK Dons’ 3-1 victory over Cheltenham.

Parrott, who is on loan from Tottenham, had not scored in Sky Bet League One since September – a run stretching 24 games – before setting his side on their way to a fifth straight win.

The 20-year-old’s timely return to the scoresheet helped the promotion-chasing Dons move to within goal difference of second-placed Wigan ahead of the two sides meeting on Saturday.

Manning said: “Troy’s worked so hard recently and it’s great to see him get the goals tonight.

“The consistent message from me and the staff has been ‘keep doing what you’re doing’.

“Of course he wants to score goals, he wants to contribute to the team from that aspect, but it’s so much more than that.

“If you look at our front players, they set the tone defensively for us and he’s been outstanding at that.

“The quality he’s got, the goals will come.”

On how his team performed, Manning said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game.

“When they set up like they did first half, it’s challenging to maintain the intensity and the speed we need to move the ball out.

“I thought we showed some real high-level moments of quality with the goals and we showed some moments of sloppiness, but at this stage, you take the three points and move on.”

MK Dons took control with two goals in three first-half minutes, as Parrott headed Matt Smith’s cross into the top corner before Mo Eisa found the net with a composed finish when through one-on-one.

Parrott added his second and the Dons’ third with five minutes left, before Will Boyle headed in a late consolation for Cheltenham from Liam Sercombe’s cross.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said: “We were probably a bit too passive in the first half.

“We obviously changed it for the second half and we had a go.

“I think that’s 26 points out of 30 they’ve just taken, so they’re a good team, but Owen (Evans) has not had to make a load of saves and we’ve had as many shots as them.

“I’m not saying we deserved to win the game by any means, but sometimes you’ve got to lick your wounds and move on.

“I think even the fact we scored at 3-0 down, and the fact they’re still going right to the end, shows you everything about the group.

“There’s no giving in, there’s no-one throwing their arms up in the air, saying ‘who’s fault is that?’

“They stuck together right to the end and that’s what has got us to where we are.”

