Paul Heckingbottom salutes Sheffield United display as Middlesbrough thumped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Heckingbottom salutes Sheffield United display as Middlesbrough thumped

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 10:59 pm
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hailed his side’s display in the win over Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom hailed his side’s display in the win over Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom hailed Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White after both scored in the 4-1 win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

Former manager Chris Wilder suffered a miserable return to the club he led from League One to the Premier League during his time in charge but received a great reception from the United supporters.

Goals from Sander Berge, Sharp, Jack Robinson and Gibbs-White secured victory for the Blades, with substitute Folarin Balogun replying for Boro.

United are now in fifth place in the Championship, five points adrift of the top two.

Heckingbottom said: “Too many reasons to go through why it was good. Lots of work goes into performances and it was one of those where it comes off for you and things go your way.

“We’ve had some good results and tried to improve things and push things on and enjoy what you watch.

“The application and energy and willingness you have to praise again.

“We all want to get as high as we can. As the season progresses, results might become more significant and we have beaten teams above us.

“It’s about being positive and winning the matches. The players enjoy playing that way and I enjoy setting the team up that way.

“They (Sharp and Gibbs-White) were fantastic, really good with the ball and without the ball, but they are only able to do that if the boys around them perform their roles and the lads did it.”

Wilder was surprised by his side’s performance.

He said: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game. Miles better than us in every department and I must say I didn’t see that coming.

“You get a feel for what your team is about and where they are at but I have to say that I never saw that coming.

“Sharp and Gibbs-White destroyed our three. Their two forwards had too much movement and too much energy and their midfielders won that department.

“They stepped on the gas and from a physical point of view, we got out-muscled and out-run. I didn’t think we were brave enough on the ball.

“Nowhere near what I expect, and we have produced, and I hope it’s a one-off. I take no positives out of tonight.

“We didn’t have one player who came out of that with a positive. We didn’t have any foot-hold in the game. We have to take it on the chin.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal