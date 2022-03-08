Danny Cowley praises ‘professional away performance’ as Portsmouth sink Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley praises ‘professional away performance’ as Portsmouth sink Crewe

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 11:07 pm
Manager Danny Cowley praised a ‘professional away performance’ as Portsmouth beat Crewe (Will Matthews/PA)
Manager Danny Cowley praised a ‘professional away performance’ as Portsmouth beat Crewe (Will Matthews/PA)

Manager Danny Cowley was pleased his in-form Portsmouth side negotiated a poor playing surface at Crewe to maintain their top-six challenge.

Pompey had this fixture at Gresty Road called off an hour before kick-off last month after a deluge of rain made the surface unplayable.

Parts of the pitch were still not conducive for good football but the visitors demonstrated a predatory instinct when it mattered with two opportunist headed goals from George Hirst and a tap-in from Tyler Walker to seal a 3-1 victory, making it six wins from the last seven games.

Cowley said: “It was a really professional away performance on what was a very difficult surface against a Crewe team who are dangerous when they go behind.

“We were compact and well organised. It was the way you want to start games by getting an early goal and that allowed us to pick them off.

“To get 19 points out of a possible 21 is really good. We needed to be focused and together.

“We’ve invested a lot of time to win this game having come here to have it called off and so it was important to put in a really good performance.

“We’d have liked to have seen the game out with more control but Hayden Carter picked up a calf injury and we had to change it a little bit.

“Hirsty is a good kid and he is very team orientated.

“He’s an important player and he understands the bigger picture so it made sense to take him off as it’s not easy for him to be leading the line every game.”

Leicester loanee Hirst was too strong in the air for Crewe, the side with the third-worst defensive record in League One, heading in Connor Ogilvie’s cross as early as the third minute for the opener.

Walker made up for a poor miss when he failed to convert the rebound after keeper Dave Richards spilled a Ronan Curtis free-kick.

The on-loan Coventry striker profited from a tap-in at the back post after Richards gloved Sean Raggett’s deflected effort just after the half-hour mark.

Pompey’s third in the 66th minute came once again from Hirst’s aerial prowess and another fine delivery from Ogilvie with Richards beaten by a thumping downward header.

By contrast, Crewe have now lost nine of their last 10 games as the trapdoor back to League Two begins to close on them.

Chris Long blasted an effort into the side-netting in the first half and an audacious chip from Josh Lundstram was tipped over by Gavin Bazuna during a grandstand finish, although the game had ebbed away by then.

Long struck the underside of the bar amid a melee and then showed great determination to force a finish under Bazuna’s legs from a difficult angle in stoppage time.

Alex boss Dave Artell insisted: “The players are giving everything and they have not thrown the towel in.

“We have got to stand together and the fans have been brilliant as at most other clubs there would be hell to play.

“In every recent game we’ve had spells and we had 30 to 40 good minutes.

“But goals change games. The two headers weren’t particularly clean efforts but they were able to carve out goals because of that little bit of experience in the box.

“We deserved a goal as we’d had one cleared off the line and hit the bar but by then the game was done and dusted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal