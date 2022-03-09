England look to build on Jonny Bairstow century – day two of the first Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England look to build on Jonny Bairstow century – day two of the first Test

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 4:33 am
Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century in Antigua (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century in Antigua (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Jonny Bairstow will look to push England towards the 300 mark on day two of the first Test against the West Indies after his battling century dragged them back from the brink.

Bairstow arrived at the crease with his side in trouble at 48 for four and walked off to thunderous applause two-and-a-half sessions later having carved out a memorable 109 not out.

With all-rounder Chris Woakes at his side and a capable tail featuring Craig Overton and Mark Wood, England will be hoping to stretch their total as far as it will go in Antigua.

Numbers game

Windies banking on having a ball

Kemar Roach, right, celebrates the wicket of England captain Joe Root
Kemar Roach, right, celebrates the wicket of England captain Joe Root (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

The West Indies did their damage with the new ball on day one, with Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales excellent first up. But it went soft and stopped swinging during the afternoon, allowing Bairstow to dominate as the time ticked by. Things got livelier again as soon as a replacement was taken late on and it will be only six overs old on the second morning. With Roach already hooping a couple of yorkers, the initial skirmishes could be tough going for England.

View from the dressing room

What’s next?

Craig Overton will be taking a central role for England in the field.
Craig Overton will be taking a central role for England in the field (Adam Davy/PA)

England will not want to give up their hard-fought foundation easily, particularly given their long-standing struggles to post significant scores in the last couple of years. Having failed to reach 300 in any of their 10 innings in the Ashes, that will be the first mile-marker to check off but another 30 or 40 on top of that would put them in a strong position on a surface that may deteriorate.

After that attention will turn to their bowlers, who must labour under the shadow of the absent James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Their controversial dropping has created an opportunity for Somerset’s Craig Overton to open the bowling and he has plenty to do to persuade fans of the wisdom in that trade.

