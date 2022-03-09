England suffer second World Cup defeat as West Indies triumph in Dunedin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England suffer second World Cup defeat as West Indies triumph in Dunedin

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 7:53 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 7:57 am
Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets before England fell short (Simon Marper/PA)
Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets before England fell short (Simon Marper/PA)

England have suffered their second defeat of the Women’s World Cup following a seven-run loss to the West Indies in Dunedin.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the England bowlers as she claimed three for 20 off 10 overs before adding 33 unbeaten runs but the defending champions ultimately fell eight runs short of their victory target to finish 218 all out.

It was the second victory for the West Indies after they beat New Zealand in Friday’s opener with Shemaine Campbelle celebrating a half-century and Chedean Nation (49 not out) falling just short as they posted a total of 225 for six.

Campbelle’s 66, combined with an even contribution from the Windies bowlers and a spectacular catch from Deandra Dottin, delivered the victory, with the former bowled out in the 49th over by Nat Sciver.

Shamilia Connell claimed three England scalps with Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed getting two each as they restricted their opponents, with opener Tammy Beaumont (48) top scoring in reply as she just fell short of her half-ton when she fell lbw to Mohammed.

Sophia Dunkley added 38 as the defending champions built on their total with Danni Wyatt hitting 33 but their efforts proved in vain.

England were given hope by a ninth-wicket stand of 61 between Kate Cross and Ecclestone, only for Cross to be run out for 27.

West Indies had earlier been reduced from 81 for no losses to 98 for four with Dottin and Hayley Matthews putting on an impressive first-wicket stand before Ecclestone claimed three of the first four wickets.

But a partnership of 123 between Campbelle and Nation lifted the Windies to their 225 total as they moved second – behind Australia – in the table following an unbeaten start, while England languish winless in sixth.

England are next in action against South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]