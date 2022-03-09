Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger is a wanted man as Chelsea contract nears end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger is a wanted man as Chelsea contract nears end

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 8:11 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 8:25 am
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has been sought by multiple clubs as his contract nears expiry (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is a wanted man, according to Wednesday’s papers. With the 29-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Newcastle and Real Madrid are competing to sign the Germany defender, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Express also reveals that Manchester United have joined the fray as a possible suitor.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that six months after signing Brazil defender Emerson Royal, Tottenham are looking to offload him. The paper tells us that since the 23-year-old’s £26million move from Barcelona, he has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte.

Harry Kane File Photo
Tottenham’s Harry Kane has made no secret of his desire for silverware (John Walton/PA)

In more Spurs-related gossip, England captain Harry Kane, 28, has reportedly told team-mates he will stay put next season if Champions League football is secured and Conte remains in charge. The Express says that the arrival of the Italian boss “reignited” Kane’s commitment to “some sort of future at Spurs”.

And Barca president Joan Laporta has dismissed rumours that negotiations are already under way to sign Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland. The Daily Mail adds that the 21-year-old Leeds-born Norway forward has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez during the Premier League match
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has been linked to both Paris St Germain and Chelsea (Joe Giddens/PA)

Riyad Mahrez: Foot Mercato reports that both Paris St Germain and Chelsea are interested in signing the 31-year-old Manchester City winger.

Rafa Marin: Spanish outlet Marca says that RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Real Madrid’s 19-year-old defender.

