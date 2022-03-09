Robert Milkins facing potential sanction after drunken antics at Turkish Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robert Milkins facing potential sanction after drunken antics at Turkish Masters

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 10:11 am
Robert Milkins, who turned 46 on Sunday, has apologised for his actions (Tim Goode/PA)
Robert Milkins is facing disciplinary proceedings and a potential sanction after arriving drunk at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Nirvana Turkish Masters in Antalya and needing hospital treatment.

Milkins, who turned 46 on Sunday, caused a commotion at the event which reportedly saw him fall in the toilets, injuring his chin, and then become embroiled in an argument with World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Jason Ferguson before being taken to hospital.

When contacted by the PA news agency on Wednesday morning, World Snooker Tour confirmed the incident, which took place on Sunday, has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee for consideration and potential sanction.

Robert Milkins has apologised to the Turkish people and to World Snooker for his actions (Rui Vieira/PA)

Milkins was back in action on the table for Tuesday’s game against Ding Junhui.

The world number 44 looked to be in decent form as he moved 4-1 ahead following a 131 clearance and two half-century breaks.

But Ding fought back to win the last four frames, ending Milkins’ hopes of further progress in the first professional snooker event to be staged in Turkey.

After reports emerged of the incident at the opening ceremony, Milkins said on Twitter he had “only been drinking 2 1/2 hours then all of a sudden was out of it”, adding “nobody got hurt apart from myself”.

Milkins continued: “Obviously upset a few which I deeply regret.

“I said sorry to all the Turkish people and world snooker and they’ve all been great with me!”

