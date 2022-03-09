Eddie Howe feels Jonjo Shelvey’s apology for display shows his leadership skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe feels Jonjo Shelvey’s apology for display shows his leadership skills

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 10:49 am
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey apologised for his performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has saluted Jonjo Shelvey’s leadership skills after the midfielder apologised for his performance against Brighton.

Shelvey has captained the Magpies in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier as they have extended their unbeaten Premier League run to eight games to significantly increase their survival hopes.

The 30-year-old issued an apology for his own display via the club’s Twitter account in the wake of Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 win over the Seagulls, and although Howe admitted he would have preferred those thoughts to remain internal, he was happy with the player’s commitment to the cause.

As he prepared his side for Thursday night’s trip to Southampton, the 44-year-old said: “I’ve got no problem with him expressing that in a good way. Jonjo sets very high standards for himself, and I think he’s maybe been a little harsh on himself. I don’t have an issue with him.

“It probably wasn’t the game he wanted it to be and we wanted it to be. The result was, but the actual manner of the performance… We probably didn’t see the best of Jonjo on the ball, which is probably his hallmark and best asset, which is probably where he was going with it.

“I like the accountability and responsibility. It shows the leadership of Jonjo.

“My own personal opinion is you’re probably better off keeping it internal. But if you feel the need to express that, then I’m not in a position to stop that and I wouldn’t want to stop that.

“Dealing with things internally is where I would have been as a player myself. But times have changed and you have to move with the times.”

Shelvey will hope to do his talking on the pitch at the St Mary’s Stadium in a fixture which has been rearranged – much to the annoyance of Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl – following its postponement in January after coronavirus and injuries severely depleted Howe’s squad.

Newcastle have since significantly strengthened their pool and Hasenhuttl has voiced the opinion that new recruits should not be allowed to figure in rescheduled fixtures.

Asked if that was ridiculous, Howe, whose side face three away games in eight days, said: “Obviously somebody thinks so because we are allowed to.

“We are just following the protocols that we have been set and we’re delighted to play our new players. They have done very well for us and made a difference.”

