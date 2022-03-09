England captain Serena Guthrie announces retirement from netball

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s netball captain Serena Guthrie has announced her retirement from the sport after revealing she is pregnant with her first child.

The 32-year-old, who helped the Vitality Roses win a memorable gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a nail-biting final victory over Australia, will now miss the defence of that title in Birmingham this summer.

The Team Bath star is regarded as one of the game’s greatest mid-court players, having earned 110 caps for England since making her debut as an 18-year-old and featured in three Netball World Cups and two Commonwealth Games.

It's been the most amazing ride. Thank you to everyone who has made my journey so special. It's not the end it's just the beggining for me. Can't wait to enter this new chapter of life.. the greatest adventures await🌹💖 https://t.co/kxisGkRHYB — Serena Guthrie – MBE (@serenabob) March 9, 2022

Guthrie said in a statement on the England Netball website: “(Partner) Bob (Kersten) and I are thrilled to be expecting our first child together. Being a mum is an amazing new chapter in my life and I’m really excited about what that’s going to bring to me.

“I cannot wait to be part of the Netball family willing on the Vitality Roses in the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham and being the biggest cheerleader for Team Bath for the rest of the Vitality Netball Superleague season.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honour to have been able to play netball domestically and internationally for so long, working and playing alongside the most incredible group of athletes and staff along the way.

“It’s been a real privilege to be the Vitality Roses captain for as long as I have and want to thank everyone for their support in helping to make my journey in netball so special.”

Serena Guthrie in action in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final against Australia (Martin Rickett/PA).

England coach Jess Thirlby paid tribute to Guthrie, saying: “As Serena embarks on the next chapter of her life she leaves her DNA across this exciting Vitality Roses team and in her own, very special way has helped to ready the team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

“Not only is Serena one of the most well-respected netballers across the global landscape, but she is much loved by the fans and her team-mates and it has always been her character, charisma and free-spirited outlook on life that has translated on to the court in how she performs which has drawn so many people into the game.

“Serena is the ultimate team player, always putting the needs of the team above herself. Whilst we will miss her hugely it is a time to celebrate all that Serena has contributed not only to the Vitality Roses, but to the sport overall. Her legacy will continue to live on in generations of players to come, such is the impact she has had on and beyond the court.”