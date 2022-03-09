Pedro Neto signs new five-year deal at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pedro Neto signs new five-year deal at Wolves

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 1:07 pm
Pedro Neto has committed to Wolves until 2027 (Tim Goode/PA)
Pedro Neto has committed to Wolves until 2027 (Tim Goode/PA)

Pedro Neto has celebrated his 22nd birthday by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Wolves.

The Portuguese winger, who made his first start of the season in the defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend following a long stint on the sidelines because of injury, has committed to the club until 2027.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club’s website: “It’s great news for the football club and Pedro.

“It’s a deserved reward for him, he’s returned from injury and put in a lot of hard work to get back, so it’s good for all parties.

“It’s a no-brainer for the club to retain its talent and hopefully it was a no-brainer for Pedro to stay longer and work hard in an environment he’s comfortable and happy in. Pedro deserves it and we’re really happy.”

Neto joined Wolves in August 2019 from Portuguese outfit Braga and has gone on to score 10 times in 83 games in all competitions for the midlands club.

He was named Wolves’ player of the season in 2020/21 and while his campaign was curtailed last April because of a broken kneecap and he spent several months on the sidelines, he is now back among the first-team ranks.

Sellars added: “It was difficult for him, he had a setback along the way, but as Pedro always does, he got his head down and worked hard with a smile on his face.

“He’s committed to being the best he can be and that shows with how quickly he’s got back into his groove, but we think there’s a lot more to come.

“He’s been out for a long time, but we’ve got no doubt he’ll be back to the Pedro we know, whether that’s towards the end of the season or the start of the next one, there’s no rush, we just want to make sure he has minutes and is developing.”

