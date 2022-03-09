Anthony Martial in fitness race to face West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Anthony Martial in fitness race to face West Ham

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 1:33 pm
Anthony Martial has an impressive record against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Martial has an impressive record against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Ham will be wary of a familiar foe when they travel to Sevilla in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Anthony Martial, who joined the Spanish side on loan from Manchester United in January, boasts an impressive record against the Hammers with six goals and five assists.

The 26-year-old has missed Sevilla’s last three matches through injury but trained with the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday morning and has been named in the 22-man squad.

Coach Julen Lopetegui was hopeful about Martial’s availability among an injury-hit squad, saying: “We will see tomorrow if he can help us.”

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, alongside Lopetegui at their pre-match press conference, insisted the six-time winners are not underestimating a West Ham side who have qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time.

“The team is preparing very well for the game. We feel prepared and ready,” he said.

“They are a very physical side with a clear game-plan and we are going to have to be prepared to face the game.

“It is a very strong team in one of the best leagues in the world. Everybody knows the economic strength of these sides and they are having a very good season.

“We are going to have to be very prepared, ready and alert to give everything to be able to beat West Ham.

“It is a difficult time but this club and this team have shown many times that in difficult times it is stronger. When one falls another steps up.”

