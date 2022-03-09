Josh Navidi to return for Wales in Six Nations clash with France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Navidi to return for Wales in Six Nations clash with France

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 2:29 pm
Josh Navidi will return for Wales against France (Adam Davy/PA).
Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row for Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France.

Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.

But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.

The new-look breakaway trio means that Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham drop out of the starting line-up following Wales’ narrow defeat against England 11 days ago.

Basham has been among Wales’ most consistent performers this season, but he does not feature in the match-day 23. Moriarty is on the bench.

And a change at loosehead prop sees Ospreys forward Gareth Thomas preferred to Wyn Jones.

One back division switch sees Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies replacing Nick Tompkins and partnering Owen Watkin in midfield.

Tompkins was not considered for selection after suffering a concussion during Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership game against Leicester last Saturday.

Tomas Francis
Tomas Francis is retained by Wales for the meeting with France (David Davies/PA).

Prop Tomas Francis, who suffered a head injury midway through the first half at Twickenham, is retained by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

Television footage showed Francis staggering following a clash of heads with team-mate Watkin. He was subsequently removed from the pitch for a head injury assessment that he passed before returning and playing until the 56th minute.

Player welfare lobby group Progressive Rugby wrote an open letter to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and Six Nations last week expressing its concern over an episode currently being reviewed by Six Nations Rugby.

Progressive Rugby said that Francis should have been immediately and permanently removed following the collision under World Rugby’s HIA protocol.

And Professor John Fairclough, a leading surgeon who has previously worked with the Welsh Rugby Union, said it would be “a grave mistake” if Francis was selected to face France.

Josh Adams
Josh Adams will also start against France (Adam Davy/PA).

Wing Josh Adams, who also suffered a head knock, joins Francis in the starting XV.

The Welsh Rugby Union said: “Francis and Adams have been managed clinically by Wales’ medical personnel in following all of the required return to play protocols, as specified in the World Rugby regulations.

“Having suffered no adverse reactions and no complications in successfully completing each stage of the return to play protocols, both are available for selection.”

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who was left out by Pivac for the England game, is among the replacements.

Louis Rees-Zammit
Louis Rees-Zammit is included among the replacements (Nigel French/PA).

Reflecting on his selection, Pivac said: “Josh (Navidi) is a fantastic player and has played well for us in the past.

“He has come back before straight back into the side, so having 80 minutes under his belt for Cardiff we think that is enough for him and we look forward to him being back out there bringing that experience.

“Seb (Davies) at six just gives us a little bit more size. It helps the lineout, but also in the wider channels where he often runs he has got the skill-set to trouble a few defenders.

“I think Gareth (Thomas) made a really big impact for us last week, as did a number of players, and so he gets to start. Wyn will finish the game this time, as opposed to starting it.”

