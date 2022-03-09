Roy Hodgson urges all at Watford to ‘keep faith’ in survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Hodgson urges all at Watford to ‘keep faith’ in survival bid

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 2:17 pm
Roy Hodgson is keeping faith that he can lead Watford to Premier League survival (Adam Davy/PA)
Roy Hodgson is keeping faith that he can lead Watford to Premier League survival (Adam Davy/PA)

Roy Hodgson has encouraged everyone involved with Watford to “keep faith”, insisting they are not at a point where every game is a ‘must-win’ if they are to survive in the Premier League.

The Hornets travel to Wolves on Thursday night on the back of a 3-2 home loss to Arsenal which leaves them 19th in the table with 11 games remaining.

Everton’s thrashing at the hands of Tottenham leaves them the target for the clubs currently occupying the relegation places, with Watford three points adrift despite playing two more matches than the Toffees.

Despite their top-flight status looking increasingly perilous, Hodgson has stressed to his players that they are not yet in a situation where they must win all of their remaining fixtures to stay up.

“I mean, what is a must-win? That’s the bottom line, you never know,” he said.

“The simple answer to the question is when there is not enough games and points left for you to get yourself out of the relegation zone.

“That’s the simple answer. We certainly aren’t there yet and I think it is important to keep faith.”

Hodgson returned to management earlier this year at the age of 74, tasked with turning the tide at Vicarage Road to keep them in the Premier League.

He achieved a similar feat at Fulham in 2008 and knows that maintaining belief plays a key part in a survival bid.

“I must say remembering back to those Fulham days, where things looked really, really bleak for us with four games to go, I thought the crowd and the club were very, very good in what they call, ‘keeping the faith’,” he said.

“To be honest, I don’t know what faith we had given them but they decided whatever it was they were going to keep it and, as a result, their faith I suppose and their help did pull us through.”

Having been appointed in January, the former England boss has yet to have the desired effect, winning only one of his seven Premier League games at the helm to date.

But he admits he has been pleasantly surprised by the adaptation of the Watford players to the ideas and plans of his and his long-serving assistant Ray Lewington.

“I think we got more than we expected,” he added.

“The way the players have worked very hard to try and buy into some of the thoughts that we have and things that are going to be needed if we are going to go forward and give ourselves a chance of survival.

“I’ve been really quite surprised at how hard they have worked at that and how quickly they have grasped it.

“We have got literally no complaints at all, the big problem of course is getting into the situation where you turn a good performance into three points.

“You know you need performances to get points but you are still really hoping for that wonderful day where the performance is perhaps lacking but the result is still there.”

