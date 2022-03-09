Billy Gilmour ineligible as Norwich welcome Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Gilmour ineligible as Norwich welcome Chelsea

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 3:05 pm
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is ineligible for the game against his parent club (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich will be without on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour for the Premier League visit of Chelsea.

The Scotland international is ineligible for the fixture against his parent club, so Lukas Rupp, who missed Saturday’s home defeat by Brentford with fatigue, should come back into the squad.

Full-back Max Aarons, who started on the bench because of a minor knock, is in contention to start, but forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) continue their own rehabilitation.

Reece James will miss out for Chelsea after picking up a new muscular leg strain in the 4-0 win at Burnley last weekend.

The England wing-back had only just recovered from long-term hamstring trouble, but this new issue is unrelated.

Callum Hudson-Odoi can return after a minor Achilles issue.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Gunn, Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Kabak, Hanley, Williams, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, McLean, Sorensen, Normann, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Rashica, Rowe, Pukki, Sargent.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

