Wolves without Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo for Watford game

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 4:17 pm
Ki-Jana Hoever will miss out for Wolves against Watford (David Davies/PA)
Ki-Jana Hoever will miss out for Wolves against Watford (David Davies/PA)

Ki-Jana Hoever has joined Nelson Semedo on the Wolves treatment table ahead of the visit of Watford.

Hoever was brought into the side last weekend to face Crystal Palace after it was confirmed fellow right-back Nelson Semedo would be sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, but the young Dutchman lasted just 25 minutes before being substituted.

A hamstring strain means Hoever will miss out against the Hornets although Wolves boss Bruno Lage has no other injury concerns.

Watford will give a late fitness test to forward Joshua King after he missed the narrow loss to Arsenal as a precaution.

William Troost-Ekong is back in full training but could miss out as he recovers from a groin injury.

Jeremy Ngakia, Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr all have hamstring issues and the trio will miss the trip to Molineux.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Masina, Kabasele, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Cleverley, Kayembe, Sema, Dennis, King, Hernandez, Joao Pedro.

