England end long wait to post 300 before West Indies make strong start with bat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England end long wait to post 300 before West Indies make strong start with bat

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 4:27 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 4:43 pm
Bairstow guided England past 300 (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Bairstow guided England past 300 (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Centurion Jonny Bairstow guided England past 300 for the first time since last summer before being last man out on the second morning of the first Test against the West Indies.

Joe Root’s side last hit that mark seven months and 13 innings ago against India at Headingley, failing in each of their 10 attempts in the Ashes. Perhaps not coincidentally, that game in Leeds was also England’s last Test win.

England resumed on 268 for six and finished all out for 311 with the West Indies openers breezily negotiating 10 overs before lunch to reach 44 without loss.

Bairstow scored 31 of England’s additional 43 runs, finishing with a fine 140 that dragged England back from the brink of 48 for four.

With the second new ball just six overs old and offering plenty of swing, the Windies still had to wait for more than half an hour to make a breakthrough.

Bairstow looked focused and Chris Woakes was solid in defence, and it took a change of bowling to move the dial. Seales did not produce the same kind of movement through the air that Kemar Roach had been getting but he did muster more speed and bounce.

Woakes (28) was undone by the Trinidadian’s fourth delivery, which kicked up off the pitch and brushed his glove on the way through and Overton bagged a two-ball duck when he fended a ball away from his ribs and into the hands of Nkrumah Bonner at short-leg.

Suddenly, at 285 for eight, England were once again faced with the prospect of failing to reach 300. Bairstow got them there, but not before a couple of fortunate moments.

Holder takes the catch to dismiss Bairstow
Holder takes the catch to dismiss Bairstow (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

He should have been caught and bowled by Jason Holder on 126, pushing back down the ground, and was lucky to see a wild swing against Seales fly over the slips for four.

But his knock was the fitting fulcrum of England’s best batting performance of a harsh winter. Hopes of pushing much further on subsided when Mark Wood flapped an Alzarri Joseph bumper to point, leaving Bairstow with last man Jack Leach for company.

Deciding to play his shots, he hacked a steepling catch into the swirling winds off Joseph but saw Holder live up to his name by watching it all the way into his hands.

In the controversial absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England opened the bowling with Chris Woakes and Craig Overton, with neither managing to discomfort Kraigg Brathwaite (29no) and John Campbell (14no).

Woakes leaked 21 from his first three overs, while Overton took two from each end without forcing a scare. Mark Wood’s pace and an over of spin from Jack Leach changed things up but the runs continued flowing at a healthy rate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]