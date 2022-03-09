Emma Hayes keen for Chelsea to get back on track against West Ham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hopes her squad will have learned from the disappointment of defeat in the Continental Cup final as they look to keep their Women’s Super League title challenge on course against West Ham.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday evening, having taken a first-half lead through Sam Kerr.

Arsenal made the most of their opportunity in league action on Sunday to move eight points clear at the top of the WSL table after beating bottom club Birmingham.

Chelsea, though, have three matches in hand and Hayes remains determined to move forward taking a positive mindset into the remainder of the campaign.

“You don’t get much time (to dwell), it has been like that all year with game after game, which is a good thing,” Hayes said.

“Of course it is disappointing to lose, but as long as we are picking up the lessons from it. I see very much an opportunity tomorrow against a team that I really rate.

“I am just looking forward to games on the bounce, personally I like them thick and fast and we don’t harbour defeats much in here.

Emma Hayes, second right, saw her side beaten by Manchester City despite taking the lead (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have never been first (in the table) so for us, there is never a feeling of we have lost something, we only have something to gain.

“I don’t feel like the situation is any different. We just have to focus one game at a time.

“This week it is West Ham, let’s get three points if we can and if we do, then we move closer towards what we are trying to achieve.”

Defender Magdalena Eriksson is unavailable after contracting Covid-19, Canada international Jessie Fleming remains doubtful after her recent positive test while forward Fran Kirby is still not fit.

Melanie Leupolz shares some very special news! 👶💙 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 7, 2022

Midfielder Melanie Leupolz will not feature in fixtures for the rest of the season having announced her pregnancy and will be supported by the club during her maternity leave.

Hayes said: “Across our league we have put in place good provision and of course we will support her in absolutely everything we do – and I am just looking forward to seeing the little one come around to be honest.”

West Ham tackle Chelsea in what is the first of four matches in the space of 10 days, which also includes the FA Cup quarter-final at third-tier Ipswich.

Irons midfielder Mel Filis maintains Olli Harder’s squad will be ready to meet the challenges head on.

🗣️"We’ve been training hard. Everyone is switched on and ready to take what we’ve learned about them in the previous matches into the coming game.”@mel_filis looks ahead to tomorrow's @BarclaysFAWSL match with Chelsea… ➡️ https://t.co/fgTgebsKVC pic.twitter.com/v6k2pYamdU — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) March 9, 2022

“Olli has spoken to us about it. We have the run of four games in the short space of time then we need everyone to be at our collective best,” Filis told West Ham TV.

“It is going to be tough, but we have got a resilient group.

“We are very together and we will help each other through. I am sure we will get the results we want and need.”