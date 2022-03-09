Stephen Kenny signs new Republic of Ireland deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Stephen Kenny signs new Republic of Ireland deal

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 5:53 pm
Stephen Kenny has been handed a new contract as Republic of Ireland boss (John Walton/PA)
Stephen Kenny has been handed a new contract as Republic of Ireland boss (John Walton/PA)

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract that runs until Euro 2024.

The 50-year-old endured a slow start to his reign, failing to win any of his first 11 matches after replacing Mick McCarthy, but following a run of just one defeat in the last 10 games he has been rewarded with a new deal.

His assistant Keith Andrews and coaches Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle also received new contracts, while Kenny will recruit a new assistant.

Kenny said on the Football Association of Ireland’s website: “I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract.

“The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

“The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.

“With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan (Hill) and the board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the international squad.”

Kenny, the former Under-21 boss, took over from Mick McCarthy in 2020
Kenny, the former Under-21 boss, took over from Mick McCarthy in 2020 (Brian Lawless/PA)

FAI chief executive Hill says the governing body is excited about the team Kenny is developing.

“On behalf of everyone at the association I am delighted to announce this news today,” he said.

“The board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

“Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals.”

The news comes ahead of the latest international break later this month where the Republic take on Belgium and Lithuania in friendlies.

