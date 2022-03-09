Jack Wilshere sees the funny side – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 9.

Football

The virtual Jack Wilshere was causing problems.

Mismanagement if you ask me 🤣🤣Can't lie this made me laugh 😆 pic.twitter.com/2iXU8VLv3c — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 9, 2022

Good news for Leeds.

A nice birthday present.

Liverpool celebrated progress.

Ian Wright showed his support.

Proud to support today's #LetGirlsPlay event with @kelly_smith10 @BarclaysFooty and The FA to highlight our drive for equal access for girls by 2024. pic.twitter.com/4zHTrlCM2Q — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 9, 2022

Harry Redknapp was gearing up to walk for Ukraine.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was relishing a return to the dugout.

I’m really looking forward to getting back in the dugout! https://t.co/5tW92BCHzf — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) March 9, 2022

Jose Mourinho was all set.

Cricket

Isa Guha responded to England’s World Cup defeat…

Congrats @windieswomen A performing Windies is brilliant for this tournament. England need to take a look at themselves #CWC22 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 9, 2022

And enjoyed Deandra Dottin’s stunning grab.

That was ridic 🔥🔥 https://t.co/jRybHOtkqR — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 9, 2022

Alex Hartley was also impressed by Dottin.

Stuart Broad gave his take on the Mankad.

So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal. Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective? I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill. https://t.co/TuVLuHNDLn — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 9, 2022

Rugby Union

Happy 52nd birthday to World Cup-winning former England captain Martin Johnson.

Happy birthday to the legend that is Martin Johnson 🎂 pic.twitter.com/N5if20vGul — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 9, 2022

Boxing

AJ had his say.

Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. https://t.co/L3dYMJFD8L — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) March 9, 2022

Winter Paralympics

Billy Monger was embracing the cold during his presenting gig in Beijing.

🔙 to Beijing 🇨🇳 tad warmer than the Mountains 🏔 @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/CFWlfdvspI — billywhizz (@BillyMonger) March 9, 2022