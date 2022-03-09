Mark McGhee missing Dundee’s game with St Mirren due to Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark McGhee missing Dundee’s game with St Mirren due to Covid-19

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 7:12 pm
Mark McGhee has tested positive for coronavirus (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee manager Mark McGhee has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their cinch Premiership game against St Mirren.

McGhee is the latest person at the club to be hit by an outbreak of coronavirus.

Dundee are still missing several players for Wednesday’s match after being without six through isolation at the weekend.

McGhee, who is in the midst of a touchline ban, was the only one to test positive in Dundee’s latest round of testing.

He told his club’s website: “It’s disappointing that I will not be at tonight’s match but I have full faith in the coaching staff and players.

“I’ll watch the match from the house and will have the same contact with the bench that I have had from the stand in recent weeks.”

“Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated and feeling OK.”

