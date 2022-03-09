David Moyes wants European qualification to be regular for ‘new West Ham’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Moyes wants European qualification to be regular for ‘new West Ham’

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 8:07 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 10:01 pm
David Moyes has turned around West Ham’s fortunes since returning to the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)
David Moyes has turned around West Ham’s fortunes since returning to the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Moyes has vowed to continue proving the doubters wrong by keeping West Ham among Europe’s elite.

Moyes has upset the odds since returning to the Hammers for a second stint, after his first spell in charge ended when his short-term contract expired.

Since his comeback he has turned West Ham from relegation candidates to top-four challengers, and on Thursday night the club will be on their biggest European stage in 41 years when they face Sevilla in the Europa League last 16.

“I had something to prove when I came back. Something to show,” he said.

“West Ham didn’t take me the first time, when I felt we’d done enough. We all can get things wrong – I admire them for admitting they got it wrong.

“I felt I had to drive things on and make sure they saw the best of me. From my point of view, it’s been complete energy from me that I can drive on.

“The team think they’re doing quite well at the moment, but I think they can do much better. I can see them going to that level more often.

“I want this to be the new West Ham. The new West Ham that qualifies for Europe. The new West Ham that fills a stadium because the football is good and we have young, exciting players.

“This time last year I felt Europe was a possibility. Prior to that, we were about avoiding relegation, that was the job.

“To think of where we have come in one year, from mid-table to challenging for Europe, now we’re talking in terms of Champions League football. We have moved a big amount in a short space of time.”

Declan Rice, who missed last weekend’s defeat by Liverpool through illness, has travelled to Spain and should play against the six-time winners of the competition.

Rice’s midfield partner Pablo Fornals, who used to play for La Liga rivals Villareal and Malaga, knows the size of the task.

“They won the Europa League six times, but it’s going to be the the first time for us playing since 40 years ago,” he said.

“I think the motivation we have to be here, and all the lads since we knew who we were going to play against, is massive.”

Video footage on social media later emerged showing West Ham fans and Eintracht Frankfurt supporters throwing bottles at each other in the street. Eintracht were in Seville for their away Europa League clash with Real Betis on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]