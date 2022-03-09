Wales coach Wayne Pivac plots way to contain ‘world-class’ Antoine Dupont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales coach Wayne Pivac plots way to contain ‘world-class’ Antoine Dupont

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 10:03 pm
World player of the year Antoine Dupont in action for France (PA)
Wales boss Wayne Pivac has lavished praise on France captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont ahead of Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash.

Victories over Wales and then England in Paris next week would see Dupont lead France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

The Toulouse scrum-half is at the peak of his powers, and he presents a huge threat to Wales’ hopes of stopping France in their tracks.

“We don’t tend to single out individual players, but in this case you can’t (help) but do that because he is world-class, isn’t he?” Wales head coach Pivac said.

“He is probably the form player in the world. Even when you are sitting in the opposition coaches’ box, some of the things he does on the field you find yourself just saying ‘well done’.

“He is just great to watch, but hopefully we will be able to contain him, because he is world-class.”

Wales’ two Six Nations games against France since Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland saw them suffer agonising defeats.

Paul Willemse
France lock Paul Willemse scores a try against Wales during a thrilling 2020 Six Nations game (Adam Davy/PA)

They lost 27-23 in Cardiff two years ago, then saw their Grand Slam dream destroyed by a 32-30 loss to Les Bleus last season, although Wales still won the title a week later.

Pivac added: “I have got to say they have been two of the most enjoyable matches I have been involved in so far. They have been great games.

“Unfortunately, we have come out on the wrong side of the result in two really tight affairs.

“We don’t have to think too far back to the game which was for the Grand Slam last year, and unfortunately the last-minute play robbed us of that.

“That is permanently in the back of the minds, the disappointment of that day. But as I say, they have been two great games and I am hoping this will be the same.

“Certainly, it (2021) is a game I will never forget because the emotions afterwards were pretty hard to keep in check for everybody.

“It had a bit of everything – red card, yellow card, 13 versus 14 in the final minutes. It really was a great game to be a part of.

“What better challenge to have than a team like France, who have so many threats across the park.

“They are very good at offloading and their natural game, which is moving ball. When you throw in some world-class players, it makes them a very difficult team to beat, as we’ve seen in recent times.”

