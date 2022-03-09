Tributes for Scotland Commonwealth Games cyclist John Paul who has died aged 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes for Scotland Commonwealth Games cyclist John Paul who has died aged 28

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 11:16 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 11:32 pm
Commonwealth Games track cyclist John Paul (right) has died aged 28 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Tributes have poured in for Commonwealth Games track cyclist John Paul who has died aged 28.

Mr Paul became world junior sprint champion in 2011 before going on to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

He was hailed as a “brilliant cyclist” by many of his friends and fans.

“John was a wonderful person on and off the bike who will be sorely missed by our cycling community,” Scottish Cycling said, who announced the sportsman’s death on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of John Paul, as we bring the very sad news of his passing.”

Mr Paul, also known as JP, will be remembered at a memorial service by Glasgow Track Racing Club, of which he was a friend and member.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the club said: “It is with the most profound sadness that we mark the passing of our dear friend and club member, John Paul.

“There will be talk of the once in a generation talent that John possessed on a bike, but his ability to inspire, encourage and joke around off the bike was where we valued him most.

“JP was a truly remarkable man, with a love and passion for the sport that he used to help those around him.

“As a man he was also someone who cared so deeply for his family and took great pride in telling us stories about them.

“We cannot begin to imagine their loss and grief and can only send our love and condolences their way.

“We will be holding a memorial service for John soon with more details to follow.”

A spokesperson for British Cycling said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Great Britain Cycling Team academy rider John Paul.

“JP was crowned junior world champion in the sprint in 2011, and was a much-loved teammate and friend to many.

“Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

