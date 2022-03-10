Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘crunch talks’ over Man Utd future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘crunch talks’ over Man Utd future

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 7:15 am
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly deeply unhappy at Old Trafford (PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly deeply unhappy at Old Trafford (PA)

What the papers say

An increasingly frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo has held “crunch talks” with his agent over his future at Manchester United, according to the Sun. As rumours intensify that the 37-year-old is unhappy, the paper claims the forward was incensed after he was told he would be on the bench for last weekend’s Manchester derby and is intent on leaving the club this summer.

Philippe Coutinho will need to take a huge pay cut if he wants to join Aston Villa, the Telegraph writes. The 29-year-old Brazilian has hugely impressed Villa boss Steven Gerrard while he has been on loan from Barcelona, but the paper writes the midfielder’s £480,000-a-week wage will need to be cut if he is to stay at Vila Park.

Andreas Christensen runs with the ball
Andreas Christensen has reportedly been approached by Barcelona ahead of his contract expiring at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has pleaded with defender Andreas Christensen to remain at the club and snub any offer from Barcelona, the Mirror reports. The 25-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June and, according to the paper, has held talks with Barca.

And the Evening Standard says Arsenal are planning to sign two strikers and a midfielder as part of a major squad overhaul this summer. The Gunners’ hit list of strikers is said to include Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, 22, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, Lille’s Jonathan David, 22, and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, 22.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bayern Munich v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly attracted interest from Old Trafford (PA)

Robert Lewandowski: German paper Bild reports that Bayern Munich’s 33-year-old striker has been approached by Manchester United.

Paulo Dybala: The Italian outlet Tuttsport says Juventus are set to decide whether to offer the 28-year-old forward a contract extension.

