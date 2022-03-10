Ankle injury rules James Gibbons out of Port Vale’s clash with Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale have lost defender James Gibbons for at least three weeks ahead of Crawley’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Gibbons, who had just recovered from a hamstring injury, suffered ankle ligament damage in the 1-1 draw at Harrogate earlier this month.

Jamie Proctor is in contention to start after coming off the bench in last weekend’s defeat at Colchester following a tendon problem.

Vale captain Tom Conlon has undergone Achilles surgery and will not play again this season.

Crawley are set to be without Jordan Tunnicliffe after the defender picked up a hamstring injury against Bristol Rovers.

The fitness of Tom Nicholls and Aramide Oteh will be assessed, while the return of leading-scorer Kwesi Appiah during the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Rovers after two months out has boosted Crawley.

Jake Hessenthaler could start for the first time since early December after coming off the bench to score in midweek.

Boss John Yems completes a three-match touchline ban after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official last month.