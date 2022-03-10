Ankle injury rules James Gibbons out of Port Vale’s clash with Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ankle injury rules James Gibbons out of Port Vale’s clash with Crawley

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 11:09 am
Port Vale defender James Gibbons has been ruled out for at least three weeks (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale have lost defender James Gibbons for at least three weeks ahead of Crawley’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Gibbons, who had just recovered from a hamstring injury, suffered ankle ligament damage in the 1-1 draw at Harrogate earlier this month.

Jamie Proctor is in contention to start after coming off the bench in last weekend’s defeat at Colchester following a tendon problem.

Vale captain Tom Conlon has undergone Achilles surgery and will not play again this season.

Crawley are set to be without Jordan Tunnicliffe after the defender picked up a hamstring injury against Bristol Rovers.

The fitness of Tom Nicholls and Aramide Oteh will be assessed, while the return of leading-scorer Kwesi Appiah during the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Rovers after two months out has boosted Crawley.

Jake Hessenthaler could start for the first time since early December after coming off the bench to score in midweek.

Boss John Yems completes a three-match touchline ban after admitting charges of using abusive and insulting words towards a match official last month.

