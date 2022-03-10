Kyle Sinckler v Tadhg Furlong – prop contest central to England-Ireland fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Sinckler v Tadhg Furlong – prop contest central to England-Ireland fixture

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 12:49 pm
Kyle Sinckler and Tadhg Furlong (David Davies/Adam Davy/PA)
Rugby’s pre-eminent tighthead prop and a respected challenger to his throne will face off at Twickenham on Saturday when Kyle Sinckler and Tadhg Furlong collide in a Guinness Six Nations clash between England and Ireland.

The two sides are France’s closest challengers in the race for the title and this weekend’s meeting will have a significant bearing on both teams’ campaigns.

Here, the PA news agency examines a contest that will help shape the outcome of the clash.

A comparison between Kyle Sinckler and Tadhg Furlong
(PA graphic)

Kyle Sinckler – Bristol and England

Position: Tighthead prop
Age: 28
Caps: 50
Lions caps: 6 (6 as a replacement)
Debut: v South Africa, 2016
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 18st 9lbs
Points: 10 (Tries 2)

Sinckler reached a half century of caps against Wales in round three and, if he continues to develop his game, he could emerge as England’s greatest tighthead prop. Sinckler’s scrummaging remains a work in progress but has grown significantly since making his debut in 2016, while maturity has brought with it a more measured temperament compared to the rookie front row with a short fuse. His points of difference, however, are his athleticism and handling. A powerful carrier at close quarters, Sinckler can also pick sharp lines, with his pace sweeping him past defenders. England also use his soft hands to good effect and Sinckler is every inch the modern prop.

Tadhg Furlong – Leinster and Ireland

Tadhg Furlong is among the first names on Ireland's team-sheet
Tadhg Furlong is among the first names on Ireland’s team-sheet (Niall Carson/PA)

Position: Tighthead prop
Age: 29
Caps: 55
Lions caps: 6 (6 starts)
Debut: v Wales, 2015
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 19st 8lbs
Points: 25 (Tries 5)

If Sinckler typifies the modern prop, then Furlong is its archetype. It is remarked in Ireland that Furlong is a fly-half trapped in a prop’s body and there are few forwards – never mind front rows – with his skill set. He operates as a distributor for Ireland, with his timing and precision giving his game an extra dimension that has become increasingly influential. But for all his ball-playing instincts, the British and Irish Lions’ first-choice tighthead for the last two tours is no show pony. His work rate is high and he is a go-to carrier at close quarters, as well as in slightly wider channels. Sealing his status as the best number three in the world are his rock solid scrummaging and presence around the ruck.

