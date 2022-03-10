Aaron Wilding to be assessed by Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Wilding to be assessed by Morecambe

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 1:35 pm
Aaron Wildig came off injured against Bolton in midweek (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aaron Wildig will be assessed ahead of Morecambe’s clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder was forced off 13 minutes into the midweek draw with Bolton, and Shrimps boss Derek Adams confirmed post-match that Wildig had twisted his ankle.

Rhys Bennett will also be checked after coming off with an injury against the Trotters.

The Shrimps remain just inside the relegation zone in Sky Bet League One, sitting fourth from bottom.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff is hopeful forward Kion Etete can be involved for the trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

Duff revealed the Tottenham loanee missed the MK Dons loss on Tuesday night with an ankle niggle but hopes to have him back available.

Dan Nlundulu is still at Southampton receiving treatment for a hamstring problem.

Ellis Chapman will hope to feature more prominently after returning from injury to make the bench in midweek.

