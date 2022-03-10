Aaron Wilding to be assessed by Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Wildig will be assessed ahead of Morecambe’s clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder was forced off 13 minutes into the midweek draw with Bolton, and Shrimps boss Derek Adams confirmed post-match that Wildig had twisted his ankle.

Rhys Bennett will also be checked after coming off with an injury against the Trotters.

The Shrimps remain just inside the relegation zone in Sky Bet League One, sitting fourth from bottom.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff is hopeful forward Kion Etete can be involved for the trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

Duff revealed the Tottenham loanee missed the MK Dons loss on Tuesday night with an ankle niggle but hopes to have him back available.

Dan Nlundulu is still at Southampton receiving treatment for a hamstring problem.

Ellis Chapman will hope to feature more prominently after returning from injury to make the bench in midweek.