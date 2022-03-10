Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to finish Six Nations on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to finish Six Nations on a high

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 1:51 pm
Gregor Townsend wants to see Scotland thrive in Rome (Jane Barlow/PA)
Gregor Townsend wants to see Scotland thrive in Rome (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gregor Townsend has called on Scotland to banish recent disappointments by finishing their Guinness Six Nations tournament with a flourish.

The Scots had high hopes going into the tournament but, after beating England in the first game, they saw their title hopes dashed with back-to-back defeats against Wales and France.

Townsend’s team finish up with two away matches, against Italy in Rome this Saturday and Ireland in Dublin next weekend.

Scotland v France
Scotland lost to France last time out (Jane Barlow/PA)

The head coach is hoping they can produce a level of performance in those games that underlines why there was so much optimism going into this year’s Six Nations.

“The tournament has not gone as we hoped or planned so far, that’s for sure,” he said. “We’ve suffered two defeats which are disappointing.

“We know in both those games we could have played better, specifically in the last game against France when there were some moments that could have changed the flow of the game if we’d made the most of them and not allowed France to make the most of their opportunities.

“That was frustrating. But we have two games, two big tests away from home, and the players are all set on working to deliver their best performance.

“We feel if we get our performance right, we’re a match for any team in the world. We know that going away against a full crowd is going to be another test of who we are and that’s what we aim to show this weekend.”

Hamish Watson
Hamish Watson returns for Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

Scotland have a good record in Italy, but Townsend wants to see a strong start this weekend.

“We need to put our own game in place and be accurate and disciplined with that,” he said. “We also need to not give any easy ways for Italy to get into the game. We know they’ll play with a lot of passion and aggression.

“The last two occasions when we played in Florence and in Rome, they were the better team in the first half hour of the game. We managed to come back and win both games but we can’t let that happen this time. We’ve got to make sure we win moments at the beginning and the end of the game.”

Townsend is delighted to have Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson back after the key duo missed the defeat by France through illness and injury respectively.

“Hamish and Matt played really well down in Wales and both of them played really well against England so it’s a boost to have those two back in our squad,” he said.

