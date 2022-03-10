Aaron Leya Iseka to remain sidelined for Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley are set to again be without Aaron Leya Iseka for Saturday’s clash with Fulham.

The Tykes had been hoping the striker would be back in action by now but he has suffered a setback and is not likely to be available.

Aapo Halme, who has made only one appearance since September, could return to the squad having sat out the midweek draw with Stoke.

Head coach Poya Asbaghi could rotate his squad after a hectic period. Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Tom Cairney will hope to force his way back into the Fulham side.

The midfielder returned as a substitute for the 5-1 victory over Swansea on Tuesday after missing three games through illness.

That made it four victories in a row for the Sky Bet Championship leaders as they march towards a Premier League return.

If Marco Silva does decide to make changes then the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid, Kenny Tete, Ivan Cavaleiro and Nathaniel Chalobah are pushing for starts.